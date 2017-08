The statement was issued last week due to bad air quality and poor visibility.

What Smithers looked like last week with the smoky haze. (Josh Casey photo)

The air quality statement issued last week for the Bulkley Valley has now ended.

Environment Canada lifted the notice Monday afternoon. It had been put in place last Wednesday after smoke from the wildfires burning across the province lofted into the BV and Smithers causing poor air quality and reduced visibility