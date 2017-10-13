Education Minister visits Smithers

Minister Rob Fleming stopped by Walnut Park, which the school district has applied to replace.

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming stopped in Smithers Thursday as part of a northern tour.

During his brief visit to the Bulkley Valley, he stopped by Walnut Park Elementary before heading to Houston, Vanderhoof, Prince George, Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

He spoke with The Interior News about changes to the curriculum, grading, and the big reason for stopping by the school: a new building to replace Walnut Park.

“It’s before the capital division in the Ministry right now. We’re having a hard look at it with the school board officials. And they’ve submitted a business case proposal so I wanted to come here and see the school in person,” said Fleming.

The Minister, Bulkley Valley School District 54 superintendent Chris van der Mark, trustees and staff were also treated to a musical performance during the school tour.