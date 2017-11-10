Delta Police vehicle.

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

An ordinary traffic stop ended in a Delta police officer administering naloxone Thursday night, after a man driving on the wrong side of the road began showing signs of a drug overdose.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, police saw someone driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of 120 Street. Police say the driver had a plausible explanation for his driving pattern, saying he had worked a long day and was simply tired on his way home.

According to a police report, there were no obvious indicators of impairment on the officer’s first interaction with the driver. The officer was intending to issue a violation ticket based on the danger of his driving.

When the officer returned to the vehicle to serve the ticket, the driver was slumped over the wheel. He was unresponsive and showed signs of an overdose. The officer administered naloxone, and the driver became immediately more responsive.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment relative to a drug overdose. He was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition, and Delta police are now continuing with an investigation of impaired driving.

“This serves of another example of the dangers of impaired driving that are not just limited to alcohol but extend to drugs as well,” the police report reads.

“This situation could have ended tragically on multiple levels that could have impacted many last night. Fortunately the officer was out patrolling the streets and had naloxone at the ready.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
