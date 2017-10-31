Court awards B.C. miners $13 million in overdue severance

Workers near Tumbler Ridge were laid off with no warning

  • Oct. 31, 2017 3:05 p.m.
  • News

Almost 300 miners in northern B.C. are set to receive $13 million in severance pay, now that a labour dispute is over between their union and the operators of the Wolverine Mine near Tumbler Ridge.

United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 announced Monday that a three-and-a-half-year court battle between it and Walter Energy Canada has ended in favour of the workers.

In April 2014, 280 miners showed up to work at the mine only to be told they had been laid off and the mine was closed.

The union took the company to the labour relations board and won payment for not giving at least 60 days’ notice.

Walter Energy Canada went into insolvency shortly after, and United Steelworkers was forced to go through a claims process in B.C. Supreme Court as the parent company, U.S.-based Walter Energy, went into bankruptcy.

“The case was extremely complicated because we had to protect our members’ severance and termination pay from American creditors who were owed money in the U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and were going after money that was due to our members,” said United Steelworks business agent Dan Will in a statement.

The miners are set to receive their settlement by early next year.

Previous story
At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

Just Posted

VIDEO / UPDATE: Telkwa River Hydro tower stabilization complete

Video of repairs on transmission tower moving forward on Telkwa River. Outage risk is over.

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

River otters need a new shelter before winter

NLWS needs to build a winter shelter for a couple of river otters before it gets too cold.

Spooktacular

Photos from the Spooktacular time at the BV Pool and Recreation Centre in Smithers.

Grizzly moves cross-country zones to Smithers

Smithers wins overall zone championship after bear moves zones from Houston.

Court awards B.C. miners $13 million in overdue severance

Workers near Tumbler Ridge were laid off with no warning

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Most Read