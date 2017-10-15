Cougar sighting in Smithers not likely: CO

Cats are in the area but no recent confirmed sightings.

Conservation officer Kevin Nixon says cougars are in the area but there have not been any recent confirmed sightings in Smithers. (Wildsafe BC photo)

A possible cougar was seen near Lake Kathlyn, causing a flurry of activity on Facebook with concerned residents. However, the Conservation office isn’t so sure the wild cat was so wild.

“We attended and the footprints of the cat on her deck were the size of a house cat,” said Conservation officer Kevin Nixon.

“It is entirely possible — we know we have cougars in the area — but we don’t have any confirmed sightings reported to me.”

Nixon added that someone had called in around the same time to report their missing dog and was wondering if cougars were around as a possible predator, but Nixon isn’t sure.

However, Nixon said they often get calls of people who think they hear a cougar.

“Foxes make a terrible screeching noise and when people call us and tell us they’ve heard a cougar, 99 per cent of the time, it isn’t a cougar,” he said. “Cougars don’t make a noise.”

Nixon added if you do encounter one and it doesn’t back off right away, don’t run away. Back off slowly and talk to it, make eye contact. If it shows aggression, and its ears are going back and is still walking towards you, grab a stick, make yourself look big and make lots of noise.