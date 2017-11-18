COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

‘Tis the season for snowfall warnings effecting British Columbians across the province.

More than 10 weather alerts are in effect, according to Environment Canada, with the white stuff expecting to reach up to 25 cm in regions, including the West Kootenays, Sea-to-Sky Highway and Peace River.

READ MORE: Highway 16 closed in both directions due to avalanche hazard

A low pressure system approaching the BC coast will track across the northern Interior Sunday morning before through the eastern sections of the province, forecasts said Saturday.

Snow will become heavy at times this evening as the low approaches and then ease Sunday afternoon as the low moves into Alberta.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

B.C. Peace River – 20 cm

Hwy 97: Pine Pass – 20 cm

Hwy 3: Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – 15 to 25 cm

Bulkley Valley and The Lakes – 15 to 25 cm

Hwy 16: Smithers to Terrace – 15 to 25 cm

Chilcotin – 20 cm in western sections

East Columbia Trans-Canada Hwy: Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass – 20 cm

Sea to Sky Hwy: Squamish to Whistler – 15 to 25 cm

North Coast: inland sections – 25 to 30 cm

North Columbia – 20 cm

Williston – 20 cm

Hwy 97: Pine Pass – 20 cm

Yellowhead – 20 cm

Previous story
Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

Just Posted

Disaster assistance funding now available for north coast flooding victims

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 15.

The Smithers Airshow Society has flown the coop

Insurance rates, lack of volunteers grounded future airshows in Smithers but search & rescue benefits.

Telkwa Coal meeting for the neighbours

Allegiance Coal hopes to have a larger open house in the first quarter next year.

Babine Forest Product’s fine appeal not successful

The company has been ordered to pay the $1.01 million fine after the 2012 Burns Lake explosion.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako continues to raise LNG pipeline concerns

Wood fibre use and spruce beetle concerns. TransCanada amends Coastal GasLink pipeline route.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly to B.C. battleground

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast, eyes small towns

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

Most Read