Community members continue search for Frances Brown

Brown’s sister says Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search for her.

The search for Frances Brown of New Hazelton was concluded at nightfall Saturday evening by the Smithers RCMP and search and rescue groups.

But Brown’s sister Virgina DeWitt said the Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search. She said they are organized and being very careful. DeWitt is very hopeful they will bring her sister home.

The-53-year-old woman failed to return to her meeting place with her cousin on Oct. 14 in the Kitseguecla Road area. The seven-day official search for her included 21 different search and rescue groups from across the province. About 25-50 people showed up everyday to assist in the search, which was based at Rocky Ridge Resort.

Since a possible campfire left on the morning of Oct. 15 by Brown, they weren’t able to find anything else left behind from her.

Brown is described as:

· Aboriginal

· 5’ 8” tall

· 119 pounds

· Long brown / grey hair & brown eyes