Community members continue search for Frances Brown

Brown’s sister says Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search for her.

Frances Brown

The search for Frances Brown of New Hazelton was concluded at nightfall Saturday evening by the Smithers RCMP and search and rescue groups.

But Brown’s sister Virgina DeWitt said the Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search. She said they are organized and being very careful. DeWitt is very hopeful they will bring her sister home.

The-53-year-old woman failed to return to her meeting place with her cousin on Oct. 14 in the Kitseguecla Road area. The seven-day official search for her included 21 different search and rescue groups from across the province. About 25-50 people showed up everyday to assist in the search, which was based at Rocky Ridge Resort.

Since a possible campfire left on the morning of Oct. 15 by Brown, they weren’t able to find anything else left behind from her.

Brown is described as:

· Aboriginal

· 5’ 8” tall

· 119 pounds

· Long brown / grey hair & brown eyes

Previous story
Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor
Next story
Silver Creek reacts after remains found, man arrested

Just Posted

Community members continue search for Frances Brown

Brown’s sister says Moricetown Fire Department is continuing the search for her.

Search ends for Frances Brown

Smithers RCMP announce end to search for Brown, who went missing mushroom picking Oct. 14.

Searchers from across BC seek Frances Brown north of Smithers

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Girls trying hockey double what was expected

Program is once a week until December and may lead to integrated teams or all-girls squads.

Fiddlers pull at the heartstrings

Photos from Oct. 14’s Alaria’s Fiddle by the Valley Youth Fiddlers.

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld, a representative for the BCSTA, published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Most Read