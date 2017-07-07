CMA adding new direct flight Sunday

The new non-stop service for the Smithers-based airline is from Prince George to Edmonton.

Smithers-based Central Mountain Air will now be flying direct from Prince George to Edmonton, giving Bulkley Valley travellers another option to get to Alberta. (Contributed photo)

Central Mountain Air (CMA) is adding a new direct flight from Prince George to Edmonton.

This means travellers out of Smithers can now fly to Prince George and then on to Edmonton. The other option takes travellers through Vancouver, adding several hours to the trip.

However, CMA, which is headquartered in Smithers, will not be adding any more employees at the home office to accommodate the new flight segment.

Marketing manager Johnathan Richardson said the company has the crews already needed for the extra flight. He said residents in Smithers will still benefit from the new changes.

“The way our network connects is residents of Smithers can easily hop on a CMA flight and travel to so many destinations. I think there will be a massive benefit to the community of Smithers from this service, you can connect to Edmonton or on to Calgary from Prince George.”

Richardson added this direct flight is permanent, and not on a trial run or summer schedule.

“There has been a lot of demand for this from both business and leisure travellers,” he said.

Flights will operate six days a week using a Dornier 328 aircraft that seats 30 passengers.

The non-stop service starts July 9.