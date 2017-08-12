Car hits moose Friday night near Smithers

At least one person was injured after a car slammed into a moose Friday night northwest of Smithers.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Hwy. 16 near Powell Frontage Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Friday, they found a vehicle with heavy damage to the front and roof of the car and the moose lying immediately behind the car. The moose, barely alive did not survive.

There were reportedly two people inside the vehicle, one occupant could be seen holding their head as they walked to a nearby ambulance.

Traffic was effected by the crash for about an hour as emergency crews worked the scene.