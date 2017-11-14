Car goes over Hudson Bay Mtn Rd embankment

Two had to be freed after their car slid over an embankment.

Smithers RCMP said two females had to be extracted from their car after they slid over an embankment on Hudson Bay Mountain Road.

Smithers Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene 13 kilometres up the road just after 11:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

The two were travelling down when they lost control due to poor road conditions. The vehicle rolled down and trapped them inside.

They both sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. RCMP did not describe the extent of the injuries.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison
Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

