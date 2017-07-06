Candidates for Hagwilget Village chief and council

Hagwilget Village is holding their election for chief and council later this month.
Those running for chief are:
Cynthia Marie Joseph
James Brian Kelly Michell
Kevin Pierre
Dora Wilson
Candidates for councillor:
Ronald Austin
Rose Austin
Christine Rose Dominic
Barry Seymour Duncan
Fredrick Arthur George
Kenneth William George
Barbara Joseph-Clark
Jeannette Matheson
James Brian Kelly Michelle
M. Penny Nikal
Kevin Pierre
Allan Sebastian
Jack A. Sebastian
Robert Edward Sebastian
Jesse L. Stoeppler
Alfred James (Sr.) Tom
Joseph Wilson
Voting for the election will take place Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hagwilget Village Education Centre.