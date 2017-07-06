Candidates for Hagwilget Village chief and council

Hagwilget will hold their election on July 28.

Hagwilget Village is holding their election for chief and council later this month.

Those running for chief are:

Cynthia Marie Joseph

James Brian Kelly Michell

Kevin Pierre

Dora Wilson

Candidates for councillor:

Ronald Austin

Rose Austin

Christine Rose Dominic

Barry Seymour Duncan

Fredrick Arthur George

Kenneth William George

Barbara Joseph-Clark

Jeannette Matheson

James Brian Kelly Michelle

M. Penny Nikal

Kevin Pierre

Allan Sebastian

Jack A. Sebastian

Robert Edward Sebastian

Jesse L. Stoeppler

Alfred James (Sr.) Tom

Joseph Wilson

Voting for the election will take place Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hagwilget Village Education Centre.