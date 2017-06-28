Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Friend asks people to watch for him on the unbeaten path
58 hectares of forest have been consumed by Friday’s fire south of Houston.
Girl Guides SOAR steering committee gives details on what 2,500 visitors will be up to in July.
More patients are waiting in the hospital than usual.
An amazing year for Smithers Secondary athletes was celebrated last week.