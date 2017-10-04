Burns Lake RCMP dismantle large scale marijuana grow

Two men were arrested by Burns Lake RCMP

Submitted photo Burns Lake RCMP officers located a large scale grow operation that consisted of approximately 3000 marijuana plants on Sep. 30, 2017 with the assistance of the emergency response team.

Burns Lake RCMP officers located a large scale grow operation that consisted of approximately 3000 marijuana plants on Sep. 30, 2017 with the assistance of the emergency response team.

The grow operation was located on Hwy. 16, near Forestdale Canyon Road, approximately 30 km west of Burns Lake.

Two men were arrested by Burns Lake RCMP and both were released with a Dec. 8, 2017 court date in Burns Lake.

If you have any information related to criminal activity you are encouraged to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.