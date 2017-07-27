Burn ban still in effect for Smithers

Smithers Fire Rescue reminding residents of the ban after several burn complaints.

Smithers Fire Rescue is reminding residents that a fire ban is still in place.

The service said in a statement that they’ve been called to several complaints of camp fires recently.

The fire ban was issued earlier this month, prohibiting any camp fires and other types of open fires within the municipality of Smithers. It will remain in effect until it is deemed safe to do so again.

However, the ban does not restrict fires in cooking stoves using gas propane, or briquettes.

The open fire ban is in effect due to the large number of wildfires in BC, to protect life safety, and to limit the risk of person caused fires.

For more information on what’s included in the ban, visit the Town of Smithers website at: wwww.smithers.ca, or contact Smithers Fire Rescue at 250-847-2015.

To report a fire, Smithers Fire Rescue is asking people to call 911.