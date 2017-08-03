Brush fire stopped in its tracks by community members

A brush fire was stopped in its tracks by community members.

The fire happened on Railway Ave by Murray St. shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday and was put out prior to firefighters arriving.

Members from neighbouring business saw the smoke and jumped in to action carrying buckets of water to douse the brush fire.

One witness said a man had been living right where the fire started. It was a classic example of where someone was squatting – beer cans, blankets, garbage.

A bong was discovered right where the brush fire originated. It’s unclear if that bong is the source of the fire.

But, had those community members not took action, things could have been much worse because just metres away there were train cars loaded with wood chips.

Firefighters doused the hot spots to ensure the fire was completely out.

With the dry brush and soaring temperatures reaching Smithers, it’s perfect weather for brush and wildfires to begin.