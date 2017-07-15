BREAKING: Williams Lake is under evacuation

Cariboo Regional District has issued the order due to strong winds creating violent fire activity.

Williams Lake is under evacuation.

Fire crews are battling three fires around Williams Lake, while also up against increasing winds – some reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour – as well as hot and dry temperatures.

Evacuees are being directed to Highway 97 south.

More to come.

