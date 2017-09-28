Boil water notice for Smithers has ended

The Town ended the notice 27 days after being issued due to coliform bacteria in the water.

The boil water notice for Smithers is now over.

In a statement from the Town of Smithers, Northern Health Authority authorized the removal notice as of today (Sept. 28) after two consecutive water samples confirm that the Town’s water is safe to drink.

“I am pleased to announce that our water is now safe for drinking. On behalf of Council, I would like to thank the Town of Smithers’ employees and the Northern Health Authority for their extra effort and hard work during the Boil Water Notice. We know that this has been challenging for residents and businesses. Thank you for your patience,” said acting mayor for Smithers, Frank Wray.

The boil water notice had been in place since Sept. 1 after the Town’s water tested positive for coliforms.

Coliform is a bacterium which is found in soil and vegetation and total coliforms are common in the environment and are generally not harmful themselves. The presence of these bacteria in drinking water, however, is generally used as an indicator that more harmful, disease-causing organisms may be present. This may occur due to a problem with either water treatment or the pipes that distribute the water.