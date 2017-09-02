Boil water advisory issued for Smithers

The advisory was issued Friday for those using tap water.

A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Smithers.

The notice came in to effect Sept. 1 due to recent consecutive water sample results containing coliform bacteria.

According to the Town, the notice applies to all residents of the Town of Smithers with exception to the Smithers Regional Airport and residents in the Watsons Landing subdivision, as they are on a separate water source.

They say for anyone using tap water, to bring it to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water, or use an alternative approved source of water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation.

The notice will remain in place until further notice.