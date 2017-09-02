Boil water advisory for Smithers

The Town of Smithers in conjunction with Northern Health, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately (September 1, 2017) due to recent consecutive water sample results containing coliform bacteria.

This notice applies to all residents of the Town of Smithers with exception to the Smithers Regional Airport and residents in the Watsons Landing subdivision, as they are on a separate water source.

Water users may bring water to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using, OR use bottled water, OR use an alternative approved source of water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water.

If you have any questions regarding this notice call the Town of Smithers at 778-210-0697.

Resources: