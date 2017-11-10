Bachrach to sit on a provincial climate advisory council

The Mayor of Smithers has been appointed to the provincial Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said this group will provide strategic advice to the provincial government on climate action and clean economic growth and will also report on progress towards meeting legislated carbon pollution reduction targets.

The council is made up of local leaders, First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, academia, and labour groups.

Bachrach said he brings two things to the table.

“I have a keen interest in strategies to address climate change at the municipal level so I bring experience in local government,” he said. “And I’ve spent most of my life in northern B.C. so I bring a northern perspective. I think in some ways northern communities have unique opportunities and challenges when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Bachrach added that not only will they help create a new climate strategy for B.C. that fights climate pollution but will also try to help out communities.

“Ultimately this is about reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of the global effort to combat climate change,” he added. “At the regional and local level, there are a lot of opportunities to capitalize on that can result in the creation of new jobs and economic development. That is the lens I’m looking through: how do we capture multiple benefits from the provincial strategies and climate, and how can we make sure it is making our communities stronger.”

Bachrach said the council will likely have a few meetings before the end of the year to get started and then meet quarterly starting in the new year.