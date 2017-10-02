B.C. Transit makes improvements to its bus schedule

Improvements to timing and new evening trip from Smithers are some of the changes.

B.C. Transit evening route from Smithers begins today.

Transit users in the Smithers Regional Transit System will find it easier to travel between Telkwa and Smithers, and to get around within Moricetown.

The bus between Smithers and Telkwa will now run as route 22 Smithers/Telkwa, offering more convenient timing for afternoon and evening trips, including a 5:20 p.m. trip from Smithers to Telkwa to replace the current 4:50 p.m. trip. Service improvements will also include a new evening trip that will depart from Smithers at 6:45 p.m. and arrive in Telkwa at 7:00 p.m., and two new daily trips to Telkwa House, with service along Tower Street.

Other adjustments aim to offer a more consistent weekday schedule, making it easier for passengers to plan their trips.

In addition to these changes, route 23 Smithers/Moricetown will now offer expanded routing in Moricetown.