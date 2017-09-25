VIDEO: B.C. to consult public on marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has announced Monday that public consultation is the next step in B.C. on the road to Ottawa legalizing marijuana.

Starting Monday until Nov. 1, people can go to this website to voice their opinions on how the government can keep “young people, neighbourhoods and roads safe” once the drug becomes legal next year.

It’s up to the provinces and territories to decide how to regulate the distribution and retail sales of marijuana, as well as how to enforce marijuana impairment on the road.

During the briefing, which took place just a couple of rooms away from the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention marijuana information session, Farnworth assured local governments that they too would have their say.

Vancouver city councillor Kerry Jang called it a “rare opportunity” for municipalities to be able to consult with the province. Cities across B.C. have voiced concerns over the downloading of costs, policing and zoning.

Farnworth was questioned over the timeline of the government’s consultation process, the results of which aren’t expected until spring 2018.

“No… we are doing everything we can to make sure we meet the July timeline,” he said.

“It’s a tight timeline. We’ve asked for more time… I’d like to have more time but every statement we’ve heard from the feds says no, July is the date.”

While not talking to municipalities would save the province time, Farnworth continually emphasized the importance of giving every city in B.C. a voice.

“One size does not fit all,” said Farnworth, noting that the opinions of cities outside of the Lower Mainland are often overlooked when senior governments implement new policies.

"As soon as you treat marijuana as a cash grab the entire system breaks down" – Kerry Jang #UBCM2017 pic.twitter.com/evsTHcA9WN — UBCM (@UBCM) September 25, 2017

