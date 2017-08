Three crew members had been photographed on a lake in the Shuswap

Three of the five forestry firefighters shown in this photo, which went viral on social media, were fined for lighting a campfire despite a provincial campfire ban. - Image credit: Facebook photo

A member of the B.C. Wildfire Service has been fined after they broke a province-wide campfire ban.

READ MORE: Firefighters ignore campfire ban

A photo of five firefighters enjoying their campfire on Adams Lake in the Shuswap region last month was posted on Facebook, going viral and garnering much criticism.

The wildfire service has since investigated, and officials said Wednesday they’ve been handed one firefighter a fine of $1,150 and three others a warning.