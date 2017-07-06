Animal rescue group in Victoria helps out SPCA

A carload of cats has arrived in Victoria after a multi-day journey from the Prairies.

Due to overpopulation in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan the local SPCA is working with the Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders to relocate 50 kittens and cats to Vancouver Island.

The local volunteer organization has been around since 1973 and is one of only a handful of groups in the Greater Victoria area that provides funding for low income families to spay or neuter their pets.

And this isn’t the first time they’ve helped out the Prince Albert SPCA – it will be the third time over the past year that they’ve accepted pets from Saskatchewan. Last time they sent 70 cats to Victoria, all of which were adopted in only three days.

Overpopulation of pets — especially cats — continues to be an issue for Prince Albert and Northern Saskatchewan where many animals aren’t spayed or neutered.

You can find more information on how to adopt these animals here.