Air quality advisory for Smithers area

A special air quality statement in effect for the Smithers area.

Stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

The Ministry of Environment in collaboration with Northern Health and the Town of Smithers has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Smithers because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to continue until tomorrow. This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Restrictions on open burning are now in effect for the Bulkley Timber Supply Area until Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

For the duration of this advisory the use of woodstoves is prohibited within the Town of Smithers, unless the woodstove is the only source of heat in a dwelling.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

– Issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment.