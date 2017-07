Smithers resident Scott Olesiuk took eerie photos of his drive down a mostly deserted Highway 20.

Smithers resident Scott Olesiuk said he took these photos Monday, July 10 around 2 p.m. as he drove along Highway 20 between Alexis Creek and Riske Creek.

He said he was stuck in Bella Coola until the road opened for eastbound traffic headed towards Williams Lake, which is under an evacuation alert.

Olesiuk said hardly a vehicle passed for 450 kilometres. He saw ground crews, but not many people sticking around, giving the communities the aura of ghost towns.