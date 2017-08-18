RCMP report increase in number of stolen bicycles, reminder to lock ‘em up

Number of bikes found and recovered around town.

The Smithers RCMP have been notified of a number of bicycle thefts in the last couple of weeks.

Police received reports of two bike thefts overnight on July 30. A women’s light blue specialized stumpjumper mountain bike was swiped from 13th Avenue and a boy’s mountain bike was taken from a house on Sunnypoint Drive. A small bicycle was left in its place.

Police also received calls on two additional found and abandoned bikes on Columbia Drive and at Muheim Elementary School.

“Recently we have seen a slight increase in both the number of reported bicycle thefts but also in the number that we’ve recovered,” said Staff Sergeant Rob Mitchell.

“It would appear some of the thefts maybe a case of someone taking the bike, using it and then disposing it.”

RCMP are reminding people to lock up their bikes.

Anyone with information about any of thefts can call Crime Stoppers 24/7 tip line at 1-800-222-8477.