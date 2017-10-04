Pedestrian fatally struck on main street Vanderhoof

An RCMP media release indicates police are continuing their investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in Vanderhoof at 3:00 a.m. Monday October 2, 2017 on Burrard Avenue near Omineca Street.

Upon arrival police found the woman had been struck by a pickup truck. She was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the truck remained on scene and has been spoken to by police.

According to the police report there is evidence to suggest that the woman may have been approaching vehicles and at one point prior to being struck, had been lying in the middle of the road.

The identity of the fatally struck pedestrian has not yet been released by police or the coroner, however a family member did confirm it was Jyllian Giesbrecht and that “She was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning.”

There is a growing memorial of flowers and candles close to the intersection of Omineca and Burrard main street in Vanderhoof including a poster with photographs of a young woman and her small child. On the poster is written “In loving memory of Jyllian Giesbrecht.”

On social media it is being circulated that a memorial service is planned for Saturday October 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Church.

Police are asking if anyone saw the crash, or the woman’s behavior prior to the collision, to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250 567-2222.