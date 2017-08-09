Moricetown man dies in custody

A man formerly from Moricetown has died in police custody in Prince George.

Dale Culver was 35 and leaves behind young children.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is currently investigating the incident that occurred on July 18.

According to a press release from the IIO, Prince George RCMP officers were responding to a call of a male casing vehicles. Officers attempted to take him into custody when a struggle ensued and they used pepper spray. The male appeared to be having trouble breathing and police requested medical assistance. Police said once the ambulance arrived, the man was taken out of the police vehicle and collapsed. He was pronounced dead in the hospital shortly after midnight. The IIO is now looking for witnesses.

Acting director of public engagement and policy Marten Youssef said the IIO believes a large number of people witnessed the incident and think some people may have captured it on their phones.

Carol Eichstaedt from Hagwilget Village said Culver was her nephew.

“It was shocking to hear,” she said. “Our family is very broken up about how this happened.”

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident on July 18 or recorded it to contact their office at 1-855-446-8477.