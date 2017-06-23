Fire crews battling wildfire south of Houston

Estimated 70 hectares has been consumed by fire south of Houston.

UPDATE:

BC Wildfire Service says as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the wildfire south of Houston is now approximately 70 hectares in size.

According to their website, there are 43 firefighters on the ground with nearly double on the way. There are also multiple water bombers fighting the blaze from the air.

The wildfire south of Lac La Hache has grown to about 36 hectares, but has been surrounded by firefighters.

There are 50 firefighters on the ground, 1 helicopter, 2 heavy equipment machines, and air tankers battling the fire.

BC Wildfire Service site stated both wildfires don’t pose any threat to homes or buildings. No word yet on what sparked both blazes.

Original:

Firefighters are battling a wildfire south of Houston.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is on the south side of the Nadina River, which is about 40 kilometres south of Houston and has consumed an estimated 18 hectares.

Crews responded to the wildfire after 7 p.m. Friday (June 23).

It’s believed that firefighting water bombers are taking off and refueling at Smithers airport.

A man watching planes take off and land at the airport said in the fifteen minutes he’d been there, several firefighting planes had landed and taken off.

Water bombers are heading in the direction of Houston on a constant loop.

There’s also a wildfire burning 40 kilometres southwest of Lac La Hache. It’s approximately 8 hectares in size and being fought from both ground and air.

The BC Wildfire Service website states both fires are not interface; which means no homes or buildings are threatened.

The cause of what sparked both wildfires is not yet known.

We’ll have more information once it becomes available.