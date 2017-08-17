$3 million in paving projects underway

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on several projects in the region.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is currently working on $3 million worth of paving projects in the region.

Local contractor LB Paving is doing the work of repaving two kilometres of Highway 16 through Smithers between Toronto Street and Alberta Street. Crews are working at night in order to minimize disruption to traffic.

Also, one kilometre of the four-lane section of Highway 16 in New Hazelton is being repaved. The ministry will also be repaving of a number of side roads including Glacier Gulch Road, Seymour Lake Road, Carr Road, Freeland Road, Monkton Road, Gardinar Road and Henry/Laughlin Road. The project includes additional line painting, cyclist signage and intersection enhancements for pedestrians in Smithers.

Work is expected to be completed by late September.