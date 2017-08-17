Bulkley Valley Exhibition around the corner

The 98th annual BV Exhibition is coming up. The theme for this year’s fair is ‘party ‘til the cows come home’ and will run from Aug. 24-27, with the parade down Main Street on Aug. 23.

All the classic events like the rodeo, loggers sports, midway, rodeo dance and fair food will be coming back. There will also be a variety of shopping to do with a long list of vendors ready to set up in the mall.

Music will include Mob Bounce on Thursday, The Country Icons and Appaloosa on Friday, Mark Perry and the Northwest on Saturday and Matt the Trained Human will also be on stage throughout the weekend.

The kids zone is getting bigger this year. The Okanagan World of Reptiles will be showcasing some little critters, which office assistant for the BVX Ruth Lloyd said should be a hit.

“Kids are still curious, they aren’t afraid. They learn to be afraid of them later, but if you make friends with them first, you get to appreciate how wonderful they are,” she said. “They are fantastic animals.”

However, Lloyd said she is most looking forward to the zucchini race.

“This is so funny, you make a racing car out of a zucchini,” she said. “Basically you put wheels on it, and you can make a little driver, little flags, little windshield and whatever you want. Then you fire them down a ramp and see which goes fastest and furthest.”

The kids zone also includes a petting zoo, animal displays and photo ops with the BVX hog. And for the second time, the Canine Stars will be performing. The high energy, dock-diving, Frisbee-catching agility rescue dogs and their handlers will be back from Colorado. Last year, the group adopted a pup from the Northwest Animal Shelter to take on tour with them, although it is unclear if it will be performing this year.

More information, including admission costs, a map and a full list of events and attractions can be found at bvfair.ca or in the fall fair guide included in this week’s Interior News.