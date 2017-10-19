Making Pictures With Professional Photographer John Enman

This past weekend I led the first day of a workshop titled “Light the Portrait”. My goal during the two sessions was to help photographers understand how to use light, indoors or out, when they photograph people.

Fear-of-Flash has always been a topic of discussion for photographers photographing weddings, and portraits both indoors and out.

American photographer and author of the Strobist.com blog David Hobby said, “…You hear a photographer say, “I’m a strictly available light photographer, I’m a purist.”

“What I hear is, I’m scared of using light so I’m going to do this instead.”

“Well, for me lighting was a way to start to create interesting pictures in a way that I could do it.”

It’s with those words that I began the workshop that would discuss using both studio lights and speed lights. Adding that personally, I always use a flash when I make a portrait of someone inside or outside. I don’t care if the ambient light is bright or dim.

My goal is to not only help photographers gain an understanding of off-camera lighting, but to also convince them that using flash will separate their photography from those that rely on natural or as I prefer calling it, “ambient light”.

The first session was about the big studio lights and accompanying light modifiers like, umbrellas, softboxes and reflectors, to name a few that we employed during the day.

Those of us in the Kamloops area are fortunate to have a local portrait studio that is not only large enough for a class, but also is packed with all sorts of lighting equipment, backdrops and change rooms for models. The portrait studio, Versatile Studio, also comes complete with a kitchen and dining area. And there are all sorts of props for posing.

All I needed to do was write up my lesson plan, print some handouts, book the studio, hire a model and show up in time to start leading participants into the exciting world of off-camera lighting.

I enjoy leading; I like that word better than “teaching”.

I know to teach “is to show or explain to people how to do something”, but most of those that attend know a lot about photography and have already been shooting portraits for some time.

All I need to do is build a bridge for them between what they already know and what I am presenting.

And, as I stand with them in the studio/classroom I get to watch that quick tightening of shoulders, widening of eyes and smiles when they suddenly get it.

When that happens I can’t help but smile too.

Well, the first day is over and, as usual, they tired me out.

However, I am already looking forward to next week with those enthusiastic photographers (and our energetic model).

I wonder if I should begin next week’s session with the words of legendary filmmaker from the 1920s, D.W. Griffith. “Lights camera action”.

