Smithers Steelheads thank sponsors, out for next season

Steelheads will not take to the ice this season

Editor:

We would like to acknowledge our dedicated sponsors and extend our appreciation and thanks for all the support over the years.

Unfortunately, we cannot field a team for the 2017 / 2018 season.

Therefore, will be sitting this season out.

The CIHL has been an integral part of our community since 2003 and provided the working man with a competitive level of hockey to help fuel the passion, plus, gave our town exciting and affordable entertainment for the whole family.

None of this would have been possible without the backing of our sponsors, so again, we thank you!

Although we are sitting out this season, the Smithers Steelheads Hockey Association will still remain a society and we intend to be back for the 2018 / 2019 season with fresh interest and ready to take on the competition!

Stephen Graf

Smithers Steelheads president