Remembering a champion

Champions.

As was so aptly said at his celebration of life last Thursday, lovingly put together by his friend Gladys Atrill; July 13, Smithers lost a community champion in David McKenzie. Displayed there, all in one place was the essence of one of the most ardent supporters of our mountain town. Without David’s input and work many of our signature events and a lot of what makes Smithers a one-of-a-kind place to live would just not have been the same.

He inspired many with his integrity, humour, grit and relentless positivity.

That was David to me and many others who knew and even only had just met him … relentlessly positive. He will be sorely missed but his work ethic and attitude are solid examples for others of his kind.

Champions for our town.

Grant Harris,

Publisher The Interior News