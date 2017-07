The three-day festival had more than just music. See photos and videos from the event.

The Midsummer Festival returned to Smithers for its three-day event. There was no shortage of activities and no shortage of music to listen to during its 34th year.

Kids had a blast playing games and enjoying the long weekend. For the adults, there was a wide variety of music to listen to, from throat singing, to country, and all the way to rap. It was fun for everyone.