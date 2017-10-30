The Travelling Mabels travel to Smithers Nov. 5

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association is proud to present The Travelling Mabels at the Della Herman Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Voted ACMA 2011 Group of The Year, the Mabels are a folk/country female trio full of spirit, spunk and laughter.

These three unique women, each with their own vocal stylings, have created an exciting and magical blend.

The beauty of the Mabels is that they represent three generations of women and bring a wealth of life experience to the stage. This has opened the door to a dynamic energy — both musically and in the rapport with the audiences — that most wouldn’t experience every day. Their musical influences range from Dolly Parton, The Eagles, Bob Dylan to Sheryl Crow, and their comedic yet often heart-felt take on life means they more than meet a wide range of audience expectations whenever they perform.

Together with Keith Floen on keyboard, their strong lyrics, vocal harmonies and rhythmic melodies will be sure to keep your toes tapping, tears falling and guts busting with laughter as they perform favourite cover songs and original music.

Eva Levesque (Mama Mabel)

Started her professional musical career in 1990. She formed the Levesque family band in 1991, which created a huge following during their 14-year run. Eva is a free spirit, with wit and charm sure to entertain audiences of all ages. Her first solo album was released in 1999 consisting of all self penned original songs. Eva’s on stage performance is truly brilliant and captivating. She is sure to take her audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions with her raw, real energy and soul-felt vocals.

Lana Floen (Purdy Mabel)

Lana began her professional music career at the age of 26. This was the start of Kickstart, a top notch band that has been active in the corporate and country music scene for 15-plus years. Lana has had the pleasure of performing with and opening for some of Canada’s finest artists such as Ian Tyson, Tom Jackson, Jason McCoy, and American singer/songwriter Chely Wright. In 1998 Lana won a Sing with Shania contest, which put her on stage singing lead to one of Shania’s hits to a sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Calgary’s Saddledome, in which Shania provided backup vocals. Lana’s beautiful spirit and sweet and pure vocal stylings captivate audiences everywhere.

Suzanne Levesque (Baby Mabel)

Began performing with the Levesque family band at the young age of 12. It was during this time that she found her great voice and developed her own style on bass guitar. It didn’t take long for audiences to realize Suzanne had superstar qualities.

After touring extensively with bands through out Western Canada, she was offered a full-time position with Canadian country recording artist Gord Bamford. Suzanne is a highly sought after harmony vocalist for various artists studio projects. Sue’s smile and gentle nature warms every heart.

Keith Floen (Unstable Mabel)

Keith is the band leader and keyboard player for The Travelling Mabels.

Nominated CCMA 2012 keyboard player of the year, Keith helps to provide the musical backbone for the group. In addition, he has produced and co-engineered both Travelling Mabels’ CDs. A veteran professional musician for 30 years, Keith has had the pleasure of working with many great artists, including Johnny Reid, Shania Twain, Charlie Major, Jim Cuddy, Carolynn Dawn Johnson, Susan Aglukark, Patricia Conroy, Ian Tyson, Tom Jackson, Paul Brandt, Farmers Daughter and Lisa Brokop.

– Submitted by the Bulkley Valley Concert Association.