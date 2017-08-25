Telkwa Barbeque ‘evolving’

One night of concerts, instead of the usual two

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen’s annual Telkwa Barbecue will be just one night instead of the usual two. The rock band The Rats from Kitimat will headline the concert. file photo

The annual Bulkley Valley Kinsmen’s Telkwa Barbeque will look different this year.

The long weekend will still see the usual derby, music, beef on a bun and ball tournament but there will only be one night of concerts this year.

Normally, there is a rock concert and a country concert on two separate evenings. President of the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Gerry Gagne said they are taking a different approach this time around.

“We did not get the attendance last year that we really wanted,” he said. “The attendance for the big bands has been slowly going down. It was time to do something different. We are evolving.”

Ease West and Dr. Awkwa.rd will open the show for the headliners, Kitimat’s rock band, The Rats.

“We are becoming more community,” he said. “We still have all the ball tournaments happening, there are 25 teams playing.

“We have the demolition derby, then we have an outdoor dance and concert on Sunday night. It will be adults only, because we are opening up the beer gardens to the whole thing.”

Tickets for the music night are on sale for $20 and can be purchased at Moose FM, Midway and The Interior News. They can also be purchased at the gate for $25. All the money raised goes back into the community.