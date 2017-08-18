Spirit of the North classical music festival brings broad range of instruction and delivery

The streets, sidewalks and corners of Smithers are usually busy but last weekend they were accompanied by the melodious sounds of classical music from the Spirit of the North Festival.

The Bulkley Valley Classical Strings Society hosted this exciting opportunity for local musicians to participate in workshops and concerts of some of the best classical music.

Even those who did not attend some of the more formal events had the chance to hear the results of the developing musician’s efforts with open air presentations of their efforts.

The broad mix of instruments and the wide range of musical styles showed who we are as a community.

Saturday morning’s Fiddlers in the Museum was a popular exhibition by some very skilled performers.

What goes better with sweet sounds from great composers than the indulgence of your favorite home made confection?