Smithers Art Gallery reception Friday

Artists from two new exhibits will be at the gallery Friday evening, which will feature music.

The upcoming September-October exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is ‘Under a Northern Sky,’ a group show by Caitlin Ambery (Smithers), Patricia Vickers (North Vancouver), and Sophia Mather (Lax Kw’alaams) in the Main Gallery, and ‘Colours in the Shadows’ by Tara Irwin (Terrace) in the Mini Gallery.

Under a Northern Sky

With mountains, valleys, rivers and the ocean covering territories of eight First Nations from Dakhel territories to Haida Gwaii, we have referred to this vast terrain as “the North.” Although geographically only in the middle of the province, the North has inspired and continues to inspire many people.

Joined together by friendship that spans over 25 years, the three artists unite to portray life in the North. The exhibition is an expression of gratitude for the beauty that thrives under a northern sky.

Colours in the Shadows

“I used this show as an opportunity to explore and attempt to capture a small selection of the beautiful landscapes in the Bulkley Valley and slightly beyond. I didn’t start out with a clearly defined theme, just a desire to get to know this area better through my creative process. When I look at the collection that emerged, I see a theme of heavy shadows. But when looked at close up, there are many colours in every shadow and even a bit of light. This collection of paintings is inspired primarily from photographs captured by local photographers who have graciously have allowed me to attempt to translate their photos into paintings.”

Opening reception

Friday, Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Come out , meet the artists, and enjoy an evening filled with art and light refreshments. Smithers’ very own Backroads Home (Michelle and Rob Nisbett) will be providing music for the evening. Free admission, all welcome.

Exhibition dates

Sept. 19 – Oct. 21

Gallery fall hours

Tuesday 12-5

Wednesday 12-5

Thursday 12-7

Friday 12-5

Saturday 9-1

– Submitted article