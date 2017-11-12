Several times during the concert, Corb Lund performed requests from members of the audience.

PHOTOS: Corb Lund plays intimate show to sold out crowd

Corb Lund came to Smithers and wowed the crowd with his classic cowboy style.

By Tom Best

Corb Lund came to Smithers and wowed the crowd with his classic cowboy style.

 

Lund looked the part of a travelling cowboy with his comfortable clothes and worn-in black hat.

Story telling comes easily to this young man. He usually plays with a full band but his solo performance did not suffer without their support. Lund’s country and western style is reminiscent of a more classic style than can be heard most of the time these days. The local crowd appreciated and enjoyed that style. (Tom Best photos)

Previous story
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

Just Posted

Smithers Main Street wins a People’s Choice award

Award comes with $300 prize and the mayor is looking for ideas on how to spend it.

UPDATE: Air quality advisory ended for Smithers area

Stagnant winter weather conditions created elevated pollution levels in this area of Bulkley Valley

Bachrach to sit on a provincial climate advisory council

Mayor of Smithers to help create new climate change policy

BC to fight softwood duties, Donaldson in Asia selling BC lumber

About half of Canada’s softwood lumber exports to the U.S. originate from B.C.

Smithers home to its first escape room

Roadhouse basement transformed into giant ancient Egyptian puzzle, fundraising for student NYC trip.

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Most Read

  • PHOTOS: Corb Lund plays intimate show to sold out crowd

    Corb Lund came to Smithers and wowed the crowd with his classic cowboy style.