Perry Rath’s Many Lives gallery reception Friday

The upcoming October-November exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is a solo show, Many Lives, by artist Perry Rath.

Many Lives showcases selections of artwork from the various series and artistic explorations that Perry Rath has pursued over the past six years since his last show in Smithers Art Gallery. The themes and content vary — so much so, in fact, that it could almost be mistaken for a group show of work by different artists — and include abstracted landscape map paintings, sculptures and watercolour sketches investigating human’s relationship to nature, portraits of LGBTQ and youth, portraits of young Indigenous cultural activists, and illustrations for a literary project centred on a vole character. Each series has its own separate artist statement which will be posted alongside the artworks.

Rath is an established and prominent artist, educator, mentor and advocate living in Smithers. Graduating in Fine Art from the University of Guelph in 1995, Rath’s work has been exhibited across Canada and internationally in Australia, India, Germany, Britain, Russia, Hungary, Taiwan and the United States.

Rath’s projects have been used variously, including on BC Parks’ signage, in international books and journals, on a variety of websites, and on CD covers. He has been the recipient of many awards and accolades, including being a featured artist representing northern B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games and receiving a provincial award for his Honouring Our Elders portrait legacy project.

Opening Reception: Friday, Oct 27, 7-9 p.m. We invite the public to join us in welcoming Rath back to the Smithers Art Gallery! All welcome, free admission, light refreshments will be provided.

Exhibition Dates: Oct. 24 – Nov. 22

Gallery Fall Hours:

Tuesday 12-5

Wednesday 12-5

Thursday 12-7

Friday 12-5

Saturday 12-4

Sunday & Monday closed

Please note that Thursday evenings are the Culture Café, extended openings in conjunction with the Bulkley Valley Museum until 7 p.m. through December. Free light refreshments provided.

– Submitted by Smithers Art Galllery.