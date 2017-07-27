Kispiox Music Festival preview

The Kispiox Music Festival begins Friday. There will be no shortage of activities for music fans and kids.

This year’s headliners are Annie Delorme, Devarrow, Entangados Gira del Mate, Luke Wallace, Murray Porter, My Son the Hurricane, Nice Verdes, Pico’s Puppet Palace, Rachelle van Zanten, Sister Says, Sweet Alibi, and Terence Jack.

“We have everything this year from local rock kind of punk bands to someone like Sweet Alibi — who does more of the folksy pop kind of mix — to the Entangados who are a mix of Latin American, mostly a Latin vibe to it. We have a pretty well-rounded festival this year,” said Brandi Henderson, one of the directors of The Kispiox Music Festival.

But there’s more than just music for the kids.

“We’re going to have a clown that is going to be touring around the festival grounds Saturday and Sunday. As well, we have a juggler that’s going to be doing a workshop and he’s also going to have a box full of balls that people can just go throughout the weekend and practise and play and even take some of them home with them. We also have some kids workshops and we have the kids area going from about 10 o’clock and goes until four o’clock Saturday and Sunday. We have tie-dying and face painting and all kinds of activities going on. There’s different crafts and workshops going on, specifically geared towards the kids this year,” she said.

“There’s been lots of improvements on the festival grounds this year. They’re building a new drum circle; we’ve also re-located the kids area and built onto that. We’re pretty excited on how that’s going to look,” said Henderson.

The festival has a few important notes: tickets are only available at the gate, no dogs permitted on the grounds including the camping areas, and zero tolerance for open consumption of alcohol as the festival is a family-friendly event. Staff say anyone openly consuming alcohol and being disruptive will be escorted from the grounds.

Admission is free for seniors (65+) and children (12 and under).

Youth rates are for kids 13 to 18.

Family passes include up to four youth and adults from the same family home.

Weekend Passes includes Friday evening, Saturday, and Sunday. Adult $80, Youth $50, Family $160.

Saturday Passes includes Saturday and Sunday. Adult $65, Youth $40, Family $130.

Sunday passes: Adult $20, Youth $10, Family $40.

The festival runs from July 28-30. For more information, visit kvmf.ca.