CICK’s Deck Fest a whopping success

CICK hosted the third in it’s series of Walking Together concerts Friday evening in front of the station’s train car. Deck Fest Organiser Meghan Brady said that the idea f the concerts was to bring the community together. “It’s been an amazing endeavor. Everyone is happy and enjoying the music together,” she said.

While most of the performers were local, others with roots in the area came from as far away as Kelowna and Vancouver.

“I am very excited with the different groups that have come this evening. CICK has a certain demographic that listens to them but tonight there is a broad range of people here. It has warmed my heart. It’s a screaming success,” she said.

Next for CICK will be a concert on November. Brady said that people can get involved at any time by volunteering.