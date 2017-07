The second of a three-part series consisted of music, face painting, food and many other activities.

It was a day-long music festival at Bovill Square on Saturday featuring Indigenous recording artists Kinnie Starr, Diyet, Sister Says, Joel West and local artists. The day had more than music — face painting and local food trucks were offered.

The concert was the second in a series by the Bulkley Valley Concert Association titled Walking Together. The next concert is Growing Together on Aug. 18 at Cick FM’s Deck Fest.