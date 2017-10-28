Corb Lund is coming to Smithers. Denise DeBelius photo

An intimate evening of music and conversation with Corb Lund

Juno award winning country singer performing at Della Herman Theatre and taking requests.

A Juno award winning country star is making a stop in Smithers on a western Canada tour on Nov. 8.

Corb Lund is doing something different and ditching his band for some solo shows. The tour, called B.S. with C.L., is being described as an evening of Western conservation, songs and stories. Lund is currently playing some shows in Texas but said he hasn’t been to B.C for awhile and is excited to come back here.

“I’m from a small town,” said Lund. “People from small towns and people from Canada, they sort of get it; they know what I’m talking about. You don’t have to know what I’m talking about to enjoy it but it helps.”

Lund said his Canadian tour will be done solo and while he loves jamming with his band, he said these shows will be more intimate, stripped down and be interactive.

“It seems like about a quarter or third of my audience that is really into my words and they have some questions about what things mean — when did you write it or how did I write it — so this is a chance to talk about that stuff and play some things that I don’t normally play with them,” he said.

He’ll also take requests and play songs that aren’t completely finished yet to show people how songs are written. Lund hopes people get more insight into his songs during the concert.

He is also encouraging concert goers to write to him ahead of the concert with questions or song requests via his social media platforms. Lund can be found on Facebook and Twitter.

The Smithers show will be at the Della Herman Theatre on Nov. 8.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased from Mountain Eagle Books.

