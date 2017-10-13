Alaria’s Fiddle in Moricetown and Smithers this weekend

The Northwest performances will be the last time that the group is presenting Alaria’s Fiddle.

For someone who grew up with the lively fiddle music of Don Messer, the opportunity to experience the liveliness and joy that such music can bring is more than welcome.

The Smithers-based Valley Youth Fiddlers are on tour across northwest B.C. with their latest musical theatre spectacle called Alaria’s Fiddle. The show is a modern fable set to a music written and arranged by master fiddlers from across Canada.

The show is a lot more than just a few lively jigs and reels. Fiddle music laid out in this fashion is a treat to the ears. Adding in the delight of a story like Alaria’s Fiddle only makes the experience broader.

The group of around 80 musicians from six to 60 years of age was recently on tour in southern British Columbia in May. It’s no surprise that it was a terrific success, with sold-out shows across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The performances in northwest B.C. will be the last time that the group gets together to present Alaria’s Fiddle.

We are lucky to have two more performances of the show in Smithers with shows on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a matinee at a 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7. Tickets for these shows are available at Speedee and Mountain Eagle Books.

Other stops in the Northwest will be in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Moricetown, and Burns Lake. The Moricetown performance at the Moricetown Multiplex Gym will be on Friday, Oct. 13, and begins at 7 p.m.

The story is about a young girl living on lighthouse on the west coast who receives gifts of music from around the world. The international taste of music comes off the fiddles of the young people in the group with the talents and skills they have become known for.

Perhaps the best part of the performance is how a group of such diversity in age and experience can come together to produce such beautiful music on an instrument that perhaps is undervalued by some people. If you have heard them only once, you will want more.

Alaria’s Fiddle will be performed in Smithers at the Della Herman Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children, students and seniors.