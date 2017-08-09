What do adults and seniors want at the Smithers library?

At the Smithers Public Library, we all know there are programs for kids and teenagers but can see the need for programs for adults and seniors. You are being asked for ideas on what you would like.

Tai Chi for seniors, what about a class on sketching or carving? Need help writing down your memories, things that happened in your life that you would like to tell people about, or make a memory box? What is your story? Maybe you have opinions about aging, or about what is happening in the world today. Do you have old recipes you would like to share? Tips on how to make do with clothing, cooking, washing clothes and household linen, towels, blankets. What about archery or fly fishing? Photography maybe? Don’t be shy, call me at 250-847-4797 and give me a list. These would be starting points that can be worked on.

Here are some tips for the use of coffee grounds: grow blue hydrangeas. Coffee grounds are acidic and lower the ph of the soil. Mix them into the dirt around the base of the shrub and get ready for azure flowers. You can add one tablespoon fresh grounds to marinades and rubs to make meat less chewy and it also imparts a mild smoky flavour. Hide wood scratches by dipping a cotton swab into wet grounds and dabbing the mixture onto your furniture’s nicks.

The Great Trans Canada Trail, building and connecting the longest recreational trail in the world. A year ago a Sparwood Secondary School teacher was hoping to have his students build, transport and erect a carved wooden arch on The Great Trail at Elk Pass, located at the B.C.-Alberta border. A bold project but done! Along with marking the provincial boundary, the archway also marks the entrance to the soon-to-be-completed High Rockies Trails, stretching 80 km across the rugged Kananaskis Range. The arch will stand for years to come, welcoming people into Elk Valley. Visit elkvalleyarch.com for more on this project.

See the world from your couch if you are taking a staycation with live-streaming feeds: earthcam.com you can hang out on an Anguilla beach or a Wyoming ranch. Explore.org to spot wildlife from all over the planet — orcas, penguins, donkeys, even house cats.

At the Library there will be a whole new format with a set of 3-D drawing pens. The Bulkley Valley Economic Development Association is funding the pens. Check out hamiltonbuhl.com/3DMagicPen.