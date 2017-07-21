Wetzin’kwa Community Forest celebrates 10 years

The Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation celebrated their 10-year anniversary at the annual cheque distribution.

Jay Baker is the contract general manager for Wetzin’kwa. He said over 30 grants were given this year.

“This year the community forest was able to grant about $200,000 to 30-plus groups and projects in the Bulkley Valley area ranging from Telkwa, Quick to Moricetown,” he said.

“In addition to the community grant program, this is also our 10-year anniversary. Ten years ago the Community Forest signed its license to operate a Community Forest just outside of Smithers, Telkwa, Moricetown, and profits raised from harvesting and operations in the Community Forest are brought back into the community through the community grant program and through donations to various groups and stakeholders as the year evolves.”

One of the grants went to the Smithers Senior Citizens Association.

“We’re planning to build a room on to the back of our kitchen, a fairly large room, so we can have more activities happening. Our membership now is 302 individuals, so we need more space. Plus we would like to do some computer training or have some conferences there, just to have it open,” said president Nancy Devries.

“This will really help us in getting to our goal.”