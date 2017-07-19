Washing away stress with waves of music

Are you stressed? Down in the dumps? I know I have felt that way this past two weeks. I guess being annoyed, disappointed and a little on edge counts as stress. Some stress has been washed away as I now have sort of figured out this new computer. Other issues float around and no longer enter my peaceful magical space.

Today I look at the faces of those in our province who have lost everything to those devastating fires. Now that is stressful! It breaks my heart to see the sadness etched in the faces of the young and old. I think also about the cats, dogs and other animals who experience such great fear. Then I have to stop and think about all the good people who have stepped up to help those in need — including animals of many sizes.

What do I do when I feel stressed? I play calming music inside and outside this cabin in the woods. Just this morning as a fine rain fell, I took a cup of lemon tea outside. I sat under my shelter on an old plastic chair, set my tea down on my dump rescued table now covered with white lace tablecloth. I turned on the music. I played a Gregorian chant CD. My dogs, cat and a tame crow named Buster just relaxed and enjoyed the peace of this place. My thoughts for those few minutes did not turn to the stressful things in this world. Wonderful!

Your choice of music might be quite different. I would assume if you were to consider your frame of mind relaxing music would be a sensible choice. I know those of you with young children have many stressful moments in a day. This does remind me of my years teaching young children. If my level of stress was feeding into the behaviour of an overly agitated classroom of children, I would shut off the glaring lights. We would all sit at our place. Classical music would be played. Some of the children would draw something, some would fall asleep. As I sat at my big desk watching the children, I felt all the stress leave me. After that brief musical interlude the class quietly carried on with the day.

I watch my old dogs when calming music is played. They will move closer to the music and relax.

When old Al was finishing his life journey he would sit in the greenhouse and listen to music. At night when cancer pain kept him awake calming music was played. After a good cry he would sleep. Even during his final days in hospital he would let music calm the mind and ease the pain. For those of you who have a loved one who is suffering, find that special music for them. A stressful time for you so settle in for some relaxing music of your own. Stress be gone.

It is a strange time in this old world. Darned if I know what to do about stressful times. I just know for me in this place in the woods music washing through the trees calms the soul and takes away the stress. I know most of you don’t have the location to do as I do but I could imagine you could find a quiet place in your home for music and reflection. I am about to go outside to change the CD . This time I am going to play Ancient Music for a Modern Age. We’ll see how that goes.

I very much enjoyed talking to many in town this week. Good luck to those who have some problems. You can call me at 250-846-5095 or just email a comment to mallory@bulkley.net. No! I am not on Facebook!